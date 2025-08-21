In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Nx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-