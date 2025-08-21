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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs Lexus NX

In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol, Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs NX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover evoque Nx
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 64.86 Lakhs₹ 66.59 Lakhs
Range-997 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.6 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Autobiography Petrol
₹64.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4A25B-FXS
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
R19235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll barDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll barMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
R19235 / 50 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4371 mm4660 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm2690 mm
Height
1649 mm1670 mm
Width
1996 mm1865 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
146+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Deep Garnet/EbonyDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Deep Garnet/EbonyWhite Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,45,66976,42,640
Ex-Showroom Price
64,86,00066,59,000
RTO
6,77,6006,94,900
Insurance
2,81,5692,88,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,0361,64,270
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

Cons

Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

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