Mercedes-Benz EQB vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Engine Type
Two asynchronous electric motors-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
423 Km530 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds4.7 seconds
Battery
66.5 kWh, Lithium Ion, 420 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Max Motor Performance
225 bhp 390 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
160 Kmph180 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,97,94064,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
74,50,00061,25,000
RTO
33,00029,000
Insurance
3,14,4402,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,67,6081,37,944

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo Cars in India offers two fully electric models in C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The latter found more than 500 homes across India in 2023.
    Volvo rides on XC60, XC40 Recharge SUVs to clock over 30 % increase in India sales last year
    5 Jan 2024
    Volvo wants non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its overall sales in India by 2030 as part of its global plan to go all-electric.
    Volvo aims non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its India sales by 2030
    24 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
    Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
    2 Dec 2022
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
