In 2024, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at 74.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 66.5 kWh. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.