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BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 Xc40 recharge
BrandBMWVolvo
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range417 km/charge418-592
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh69 kWh
Charging Time6.3 hours28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh69 kWh
Driving Range
417 km592 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp238 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm238 bhp, 420 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1213
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch9 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63357,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00054,95,000
RTO
29,00029,000
Insurance
2,85,1332,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,23,881

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