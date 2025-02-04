In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)