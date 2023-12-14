In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at 55.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P8 AWD. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less