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Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
58.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Prices

The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD enables a claimed single-charge range of 418 Km, is priced at ₹58.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Range

The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 418 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Colours

The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is available in 7 colour options: Saga Green With Black Roof, Crystal White With Black Roof, Fjord Blue With Black Roof, Onyx Black, Bright Dusk With Black Roof, Thunder Grey With Black Roof, Cloud Blue With Black Roof.

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Battery & Range

The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD allows for 418 Km of claimed range per charge.

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs.

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Specs & Features

The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD has Air Conditioner, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Rear AC, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Tachometer and Central Locking.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Price

XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

₹58.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,90,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
2,42,714
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,66,214
EMI@1,26,088/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Top Speed
180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 660 Nm
Driving Range
418 Km
Transmission
Automatic
Emission Standard
BS 6
Battery
78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Electric Motor
2
Others
Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
340 km
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Independent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels

Dimensions & Weight

Width
1863 mm
Length
4440 mm
Height
1647 mm
Wheelbase
2702 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm

Capacity

Doors
5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
419 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Air Conditioner
Yes
Front AC
-
Rear AC
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Steering Adjustment
-
12V Power Outlets
-

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Trip Meter
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Average Speed
-
Distance to Empty
-
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Gear Indicator
-
Shift Indicator
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
-
Tachometer
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
-
Central Locking
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
-

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Rub - Strips
-
Body Kit
-

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
-
One Touch - Up
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
-
Door Pockets
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Boot-lid Opener
-

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Cooled Glove Box
-
Sunglass Holder
-

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Daytime Running Lights
-
Fog Lights
LED
Headlights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Follow me home headlamps
-
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Speakers
6+
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Gesture Control
-
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Find My Car
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Geo-Fence
-
Emergency Call
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Alexa Compatibility
-

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
-
Hill Hold Control
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
-
Differential Lock
-

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
-
High-beam Assist
-
NCAP Rating
-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
-
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Armrest
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Ventilated Seats
-
Ventilated Seat Type
-
Interiors
-
Interior Colours
-
Rear Armrest
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Split Rear Seat
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Head-rests
-
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD EMI
EMI1,13,479 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
52,79,592
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
52,79,592
Interest Amount
15,29,149
Payable Amount
68,08,741

Volvo XC40 Recharge other Variants

XC40 Recharge E60 Plus

₹57.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,95,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,39,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,63,551
EMI@1,23,881/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XC40 Recharge E80 Ultimate

₹60.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,90,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,50,427
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,69,927
EMI@1,30,466/mo
Add to Compare
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