Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD

58.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volvo XC40 Recharge Key Specs
Battery Capacity78 Kwh
Max Speed180 Kmph
Range340 Km
XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Latest Updates

XC40 Recharge is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XC40 Recharge P8 AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 58.66 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Transmission: Automatic
  • BootSpace: 419 litres
    Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Price

    P8 AWD
    ₹58.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    78 Kwh
    180 Kmph
    340 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    55,90,000
    RTO
    33,000
    Insurance
    2,42,714
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    58,66,214
    EMI@1,26,088/mo
    Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    180 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.9 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    402 bhp 660 Nm
    Driving Range
    418 Km
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
    Electric Motor
    2
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Range
    340 km
    Max Speed
    180 kmph
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Width
    1863 mm
    Length
    4440 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Wheelbase
    2702 mm
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    419 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes
    Front AC
    -
    Rear AC
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Cabin-Boot Access
    -
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    -
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    -
    Steering Adjustment
    -
    12V Power Outlets
    -
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    -
    Trip Meter
    -
    Average Fuel Consumption
    -
    Average Speed
    -
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    -
    Tachometer
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    -
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    -
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    -
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    -
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    -
    Rub - Strips
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    -
    One Touch - Up
    -
    Adjustable ORVM
    -
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    -
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    -
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    -
    Door Pockets
    -
    Side Window Blinds
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    -
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    -
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    -
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Alexa Compatibility
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    -
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    -
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    -
    Hill Hold Control
    -
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    -
    Differential Lock
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    -
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    -
    High-beam Assist
    -
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    -
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    -
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    -
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    -
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    -
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    -
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    -
    Ventilated Seats
    -
    Ventilated Seat Type
    -
    Interiors
    -
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    -
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Split Rear Seat
    -
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Head-rests
    -
    Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD EMI
    EMI1,13,479 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    52,79,592
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    52,79,592
    Interest Amount
    15,29,149
    Payable Amount
    68,08,741

