The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD enables a claimed single-charge range of 418 Km, is priced at ₹58.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 418 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is available in 7 colour options: Saga Green With Black Roof, Crystal White With Black Roof, Fjord Blue With Black Roof, Onyx Black, Bright Dusk With Black Roof, Thunder Grey With Black Roof, Cloud Blue With Black Roof.
The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD allows for 418 Km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XC40 Recharge P8 AWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs.
The XC40 Recharge P8 AWD has Air Conditioner, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Rear AC, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Tachometer and Central Locking.