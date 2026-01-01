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Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]PriceRangeSpecifications
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Front Left Side
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Side View Left
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Grille
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Headlight
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Taillight
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
52.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Prices

The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD, featuring a 72.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 631 km, is priced at ₹52.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Range

The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 631 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Colours

The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD is available in 4 colour options: Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Optic White, Titan Grey.

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Battery & Range

The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 631 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 160 kW.

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD include the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹41.9 Lakhs - 55.9 Lakhs.

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Specs & Features

The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Price

Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD

₹52.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,05,000
RTO
4,70,830
Insurance
1,67,948
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,44,278
EMI@1,12,720/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
72.6 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
631 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Motor Power
160 kW
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp, 350 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
185 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
531 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4635 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1625 mm
Width
1890 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimted
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble Gray
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD EMI
EMI1,01,448 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,19,850
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,19,850
Interest Amount
13,67,029
Payable Amount
60,86,879

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Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsiX1 LWB
BYD Sealion 7

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Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]vsSealion 7
Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 Lakhs
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Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
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Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
+1
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BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 34.49 Lakhs
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