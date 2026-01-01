The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD, featuring a 72.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 631 km, is priced at ₹52.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 631 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD is available in 4 colour options: Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Optic White, Titan Grey.
The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 631 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 160 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD include the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹41.9 Lakhs - 55.9 Lakhs.
The Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] RWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.