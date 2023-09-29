Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW iX1 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 70.01 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW iX1 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 70.01 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW iX1 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
BMW iX1 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW iX1 is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 59.95 Lakhs in Pune, Lexus NX which starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs in Pune and Toyota bZ4X starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport ₹ 70.01 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price