Volvo XC40 Specifications

Volvo XC40 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC40 measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance of XC40 is 211. A five-seat model, Volvo XC40 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo XC40 price starts at ₹ 41.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 41.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo XC40 comes in 1 variants. Volvo XC40 top variant price is ₹ 41.25 Lakhs.
₹41.25 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
