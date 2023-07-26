Volvo XC40 Specifications

Volvo XC40 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC40 measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,863 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm. The ground clearance of XC40 is 211. A five-seat model, Volvo XC40 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less