MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ddi VGS Turbo IntercooledFour-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,27,47147,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
33,23,00041,25,000
RTO
4,44,3754,18,830
Insurance
1,59,5961,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,4161,01,919
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

