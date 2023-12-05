Volkswagen announces complimentary RSA to customers affected by Chennai floods

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that they will be offering complimentary roadside assistance to customers affected by heavy rains in Chennai. Volkswagen India will offer priority service support to the customers affected in the region that is affected by the cyclone. Affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155.

In addition, Volkswagen India will also provide customers with a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience.

This is not the first time that Volkswagen has done something like this. The company also extended its support to northern India back in July 2023. Back then also brand offered 24x7 roadside assistance to customers whose cars were affected by floods.

The manufacturer also held its annual monsoon campaign in July at their 120 service touchpoints across India. Owners of Volkswagen vehicles could avail 40-point check-up for their cars. There were also various offers on extended warranty and services.

More recently, Volkswagen launched the Taigun and Virtus in a new Deep Black colour scheme and Sound Edition. The Sound Edition came with upgrades such as electric adjustment for the front-row seats and a seven-speaker setup which comes with a sub-woofer and an amplifier. There are few cosmetic additions in form of decals.

The Taigun Sound Edition is priced at ₹16.33 lakh for the Topline MT variant and ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Topline AT variant whereas the Virtus Sound Edition is priced at ₹15.52 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant.

