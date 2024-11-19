What is the on-road price of Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Brixton Cromwell 1200 STD in Ahmedabad is Rs. 8.84 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 STD in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 67,720, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Ahmedabad is Rs. 17,926.