What is the on-road price of Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Brixton Cromwell 1200 STD in Hyderabad is Rs. 8.84 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 STD in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 67,720, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Brixton Cromwell 1200 in Hyderabad is Rs. 17,926.