HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Red Fm Riders Music Festival 2026: Two Days Of Bikes, Cars And Concerts

Red FM Riders Music Festival 2026: Two days of bikes, cars and concerts

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2026, 21:04 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Red FM Riders Music Festival 2026 concludes in Delhi-NCR with live performances, drift shows, FMX acts and supercar displays.

Riders Music Festival
The fourth edition of the Red FM Riders Music Festival wrapped up in Delhi-NCR, bringing a two-day playground for music lovers and motorheads alike
Riders Music Festival
The fourth edition of the Red FM Riders Music Festival wrapped up in Delhi-NCR, bringing a two-day playground for music lovers and motorheads alike

The Red FM Riders Music Festival saw its fourth edition held at the Great India Place in Delhi-NCR, bringing together live music performances, motorsport showcases and brand-led experiences over two days. Event-goers witnessed stage performances alongside drift shows and FMX acts, custom and vintage motorcycles on display, as well as gaming zones and food stalls.

The festival featured multiple performances from popular music artists. Day 1 saw sets by Nucleya, Seedhe Maut, Bharat Chauhan and Level Six, while Day 2 featured Papon, Harsh Gujral, Chaar Diwaari and DJ Ibiza.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Beyond the stage, the venue hosted drifting acts by Royal Enfield, a high-flying Red Bull FMX showcase, stunt shows by Harley-Davidson and Pulsar, a choreographed flash mob featuring the Bajaj Chetak, and Polaris ATV showcases, among many more. A KTM Adventure Zone featured some of the brand’s high-capacity streetnakeds sliding about before soon being turned into a full-blown drift arena with purpose-built BMWs.

Riders Music Festival 2026
Visitors were able to explore showcases of custom motorcycles as well as vintage examples
Riders Music Festival 2026
Visitors were able to explore showcases of custom motorcycles as well as vintage examples

Visitors were also able to explore custom and vintage motorcycles, along with interactive brand installations. Among the highlights were a series of custom-built Royal Enfields spread all across the venue, a mint-condition 1998-99 Yamaha YZF-R1, a bright orange chopper with impressive decals, as well as a couple of Suzuki Hayabusas.

But it was not all motorcycles. Right ahead of the mainstage, one could spot an installation of cars such as a Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Huracan, and an Audi TT coupe, among others.

Also Read : Indian Motorsports Academy – Why motorsport needs more than just drivers

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition
A Triumph Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition showcased at the Riders Music Festival
Triumph Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition
A Triumph Bonneville Bobber Icon Edition showcased at the Riders Music Festival

Brands such as Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, and Triumph Motorcycles were also part of the event, showcasing some of their most popular models alongside merchandise and events.

The food and beverage section included over 15 brands, alongside flea market stalls and merchandise counters. Live T-shirt customisation and themed engagement zones were also part of the on-ground experience.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2026, 21:04 pm IST
TAGS: festival motorsport motorcycles superbikes supercars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.