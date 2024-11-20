Brixton Cromwell 1200 X on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Brixton Cromwell 1200 X on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Brixton Cromwell 1200 X dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Brixton Cromwell 1200 X on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is mainly compared to Brixton Cromwell 1200 which starts at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Triumph Speed Twin 900 starting at Rs. 8.89 Lakhs in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD ₹ 10.26 Lakhs