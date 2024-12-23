Category Average: 1200.0 cc
Speed Twin 900: 900.0 cc
Category Average: 22.8 kmpl
Speed Twin 900: 25 kmpl
Category Average: 77.0 ps
Speed Twin 900: 65.0 ps
Category Average: 192.0 kmph
Speed Twin 900: 180.0 kmph
Triumph Speed Twin 900 price starts at ₹ 8.89 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|65 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|900 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
₹8.89 Lakhs*
₹9.1 Lakhs*
₹7.84 Lakhs*
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Scrambler Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
|Currently viewing
|Speed Twin 900 vs Cromwell 1200 X
|Speed Twin 900 vs Cromwell 1200
*Ex-showroom price
