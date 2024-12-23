HT Auto
search icon
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Right View
1/7
JUST LAUNCHED
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front View
2/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Right View
3/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Top View
4/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Left View
5/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/7

TRIUMPH Speed Twin 900

Launch Date: 23 Dec 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
8.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Speed Twin 900 Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Speed Twin 900: 900.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 22.8 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Speed Twin 900: 25 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 77.0 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Speed Twin 900: 65.0 ps

Category average
Info
Speed

Category Average: 192.0 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

Speed Twin 900: 180.0 kmph

Category average

View all Speed Twin 900 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Triumph Speed Twin 900

Latest Update

  • New Triumph Speed Twin 900 on your wishlist? All the major updates to know
  • Auto recap, Dec 23: Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger, Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched & more…

    • Triumph Speed Twin 900 Price:

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 is priced at Rs. 8.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Triumph Speed Twin 900?

    The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is available in 1 variant - STD.

    What are the Triumph Speed Twin 900 colour options?

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes in three colour options: Aluminium Silver-carnival Red-jet Black, Phantom Black-aurum Gold, Pure White-maui Blue-tangerine Orange.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Speed Twin 900?

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with 900 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Triumph Speed Twin 900?

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 rivals are Brixton Cromwell 1200 X, Brixton Cromwell 1200.

    What is the mileage of Triumph Speed Twin 900?

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with a mileage of 25 kmpl (Company claimed).

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Speed Twin 900.
    Triumph Speed Twin 900
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    VS
    Triumph Speed Twin 900
    Select model
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Right View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Alternatives

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

    9.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Speed Twin 900vsCromwell 1200 X
    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    Brixton Cromwell 1200

    7.84 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Speed Twin 900vsCromwell 1200
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Variants

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 price starts at ₹ 8.89 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*
    Engine
    900 cc
    Max Speed
    180 km
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Images

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 1
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 2
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 3
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 4
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 5
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 6
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Image 7
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Specifications and Features

    Max Power65 PS
    Body TypeScrambler Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage25 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine900 cc
    Max Speed180 kmph
    View all Speed Twin 900 specs and features

    Triumph Speed Twin 900 comparison with similar bikes

    Triumph Speed Twin 900
    Triumph Speed Twin 900
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
    Brixton Cromwell 1200
    Brixton Cromwell 1200
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*
    ₹9.1 Lakhs*
    ₹7.84 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    Scrambler Bikes
    Body Type
    Scrambler Bikes
    Body Type
    Scrambler Bikes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Currently viewingSpeed Twin 900 vs Cromwell 1200 XSpeed Twin 900 vs Cromwell 1200
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Triumph Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Triumph Bikes

      Triumph Speed Twin 900 News

      Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
      New Triumph Speed Twin 900 on your wishlist? All the major updates to know
      25 Dec 2024
      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Dec 23: Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger, Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched & more…
      24 Dec 2024
      Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
      2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle launched in India. Check price, features and other updates
      23 Dec 2024
      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Dec 21: TVS Jupiter 110 review, Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased
      22 Dec 2024
      Triumph will offer the motorbike in three colour options – Pure White (shown above). Aluminium Silver. and Phantom Black.&nbsp;
      2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch. Check the updates
      21 Dec 2024
      View all
       Triumph Speed Twin 900 News
      Explore Other Options

      Triumph Speed Twin 900 FAQs

      The Triumph Speed Twin 900 offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.
      Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Triumph Speed Twin 900 boasts a 900 cc engine, generating a max power of 65 PS.
      The Triumph Speed Twin 900 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 8.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Triumph Speed Twin 900

      Triumph Speed Twin 900

      8.89 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda Activa 125

      Honda Activa 125

      94,422 - 97,147
      Check Latest Offers
      Honda SP 125

      Honda SP 125

      91,771 - 1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Chetak

      Bajaj Chetak

      1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

      Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

      13.49 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Suzuki RM Z450

      Suzuki RM Z450

      8.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Retron

      TVS Retron

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha MT-09

      Yamaha MT-09

      11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scrambler Bikes

      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

      5.19 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Crossfire 500 XC Price in Delhi
      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

      9.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Cromwell 1200 X Price in Delhi
      Kawasaki Z650RS

      Kawasaki Z650RS

      6.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Z650RS Price in Delhi
      Brixton Cromwell 1200

      Brixton Cromwell 1200

      7.84 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Cromwell 1200 Price in Delhi
      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      Brixton Crossfire 500 X

      4.74 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Crossfire 500 X Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scrambler Bikes