FASTag Annual Pass reaches one crore milestone

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched the FASTag Annual Pass in India on August 15 last year. Now, it has crossed the significant milestone of one crore, reflecting strong adoption among national highway users. This milestone achievement reflects growing acceptance of the Annual Pass among private vehicle owners.

The FASTag Annual Pass was introduced at ₹ 3,000, and now costs ₹ 3,075 for FY27.

The FASTag Annual Pass was introduced at ₹3,000, and now costs ₹3,075 for FY27. It allows 200 free passages for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans, at the designated national highway and national expressway toll plazas. The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable on about 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and national expressways. However, it is not applicable on state highways or local municipal roads.

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The FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of ₹3,075. The Annual Pass remains valid for 365 days or 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first. The Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The Annual Pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after a one-time fee payment through the Rajmargyatra app.

How to apply for FASTag Annual Pass?

One can apply for the FASTag Annual Pass from the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the official NHAI website. Here is a quick and comprehensive step-by-step guide to avail the FASTag Annual Pass.

1. Download and open the Rajmargyatra Mobile Application or visit the official NHAI Website.

2. Select the Annual Pass option and proceed to pre-book.

3. Enter your Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to check eligibility.

4. Verify your FASTag-linked mobile number using the OTP sent to you.

5. Complete the online payment of ₹3,075 via UPI, net banking, debit card or credit card.

6. The pass gets activated on your existing FASTag within two hours of successful payment.

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