What is the on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Ahmedabad is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 71,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Ahmedabad is Rs. 20,112.