New Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched in India. Key changes to note
- The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with a revamped design and feature list, while the powertrain remains unchanged.
The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes wearing a sportier design and a plethora of aesthetic upgrades, which come at a premium of around ₹40,000 over its predecessor. Besides the updated design, the bike sports new hardware and electronics as well.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
The motorcycle was launched in the Indian market two months after Triumph Motorcycles introduced the bike in the international market. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900's bookings have already commenced across India. Also, the motorcycle is available at the dealerships for test rides as well.
If the new Triumph Speed Twin 900 is on your wishlist, here are all the updates incorporated into the retro British motorcycle you should know before going to the showroom.
While the new Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle comes sporting the same design as before, the retro-themed model now comes wearing a new paint scheme of white with orange and blue strips on the fuel tank. Further, the motorcycle has many more blacked-out elements, enhancing the visual appeal. Apart from the aforementioned paint schemes, the newly launched updated Triumph Speed Twin 900 also gets two more paint choices - Aluminium Silver and Phantom Black.
The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets LED illumination at the front and rear. It has two different ride modes, which are - Ride and Road. The motorcycle has features such as a new TFT screen on the instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, lean-sensitive ABS, traction control etc.
The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle gets an updated hardware list compared to its predecessor. It gets Marzocchi upside-down front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers. The swingarm has been stiffened while the motorcycle has lost weight. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 now rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Road Classic tyres. For braking purposes, it gets a single 320 mm front disc and rear drum unit.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.