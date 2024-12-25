HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Triumph Speed Twin 900 On Your Wishlist? All The Major Updates To Know

New Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched in India. Key changes to note

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2024, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with a revamped design and feature list, while the powertrain remains unchanged.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 has been launched in India at a price tag of 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes wearing a sportier design and a plethora of aesthetic upgrades, which come at a premium of around 40,000 over its predecessor. Besides the updated design, the bike sports new hardware and electronics as well.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The motorcycle was launched in the Indian market two months after Triumph Motorcycles introduced the bike in the international market. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900's bookings have already commenced across India. Also, the motorcycle is available at the dealerships for test rides as well.

If the new Triumph Speed Twin 900 is on your wishlist, here are all the updates incorporated into the retro British motorcycle you should know before going to the showroom.

1 New Triumph Speed Twin 900: Design

While the new Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle comes sporting the same design as before, the retro-themed model now comes wearing a new paint scheme of white with orange and blue strips on the fuel tank. Further, the motorcycle has many more blacked-out elements, enhancing the visual appeal. Apart from the aforementioned paint schemes, the newly launched updated Triumph Speed Twin 900 also gets two more paint choices - Aluminium Silver and Phantom Black.

2 New Triumph Speed Twin 900: Features

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets LED illumination at the front and rear. It has two different ride modes, which are - Ride and Road. The motorcycle has features such as a new TFT screen on the instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, lean-sensitive ABS, traction control etc.

3 New Triumph Speed Twin 900: Hardware

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle gets an updated hardware list compared to its predecessor. It gets Marzocchi upside-down front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers. The swingarm has been stiffened while the motorcycle has lost weight. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 now rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Road Classic tyres. For braking purposes, it gets a single 320 mm front disc and rear drum unit.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2024, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Speed Twin 900 Triumph Speed Twin 900

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.