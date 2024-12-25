New Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched in India. Key changes to note

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes wearing a sportier design and a plethora of aesthetic upgrades, which come at a premium of around ₹40,000 over its predecessor. Besides the updated design, the bike sports new hardware and electronics as well.

The motorcycle was launched in the Indian market two months after Triumph Motorcycles introduced the bike in the international market. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900's bookings have already commenced across India. Also, the motorcycle is available at the dealerships for test rides as well.

If the new Triumph Speed Twin 900 is on your wishlist, here are all the updates incorporated into the retro British motorcycle you should know before going to the showroom.