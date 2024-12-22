Auto recap, Dec 21: TVS Jupiter 110 review, Triumph Speed Twin 900 teaser

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 21.

New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review

One of the most popular scooters in the Indian market is the TVS Jupiter. In fact, it is the only scooter that has been able to take some market share of the Honda Activa. First introduced back in 2013, it finally got an all-new generation in 2024. With the new generation, the Jupiter 110 has not only cosmetic upgrades but mechanical upgrades and feature additions as well. We got the opportunity to test the scooter out, and here is what we think about it.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is all set to launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer released a new teaser on its social media which confirms the launch of the 2025 iteration of the motorcycle. In the global market, this 2025 Speed Twin 900 has already gone on sale in October.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer priced at ₹ 13.49 lakh in India: What you should know

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been launched in India with multiple upgrades, including a bigger powertrain. Priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the litre-class sports tourer is now in its fifth generation, and it brings new cycle parts alongside an updated features list. While dealerships have started to accept bookings for the Ninja 1100SX, deliveries are expected to start sometime early next year. If you want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, here is everything you should know about it.

