Auto recap, Dec 23: Honda-Nissan merger, Triumph Speed Twin 900 launch & more…

Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger confirmed: Japanese troika combines forces

Japanese auto giant Honda Cars and Nissan Motor will set up a holding company together, which is seen as the first step towards a merger between the two carmakers. The news comes in as the Japanese carmaker duo initiated talks today to discuss strategies to integrate their automotive businesses for global markets. The carmakers have announced the signing of a basic agreement on the merger. The deal is likely to be finalised by June next year. Honda and Nissan, Japan's second and third largest carmakers by volume, will also be joined by Mitsubishi Motors which has been part of the Renault-Nissan alliance so far.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India today at a price of ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 has arrived in India with a sportier design and various aesthetic upgrades as well as a price tag that is around ₹40,000 more than its predecessor. The bike was launched in India about two months after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced it in the global markets. Triumph has already opened the bookings for the new Speed Twin 900 and said the bike will be available at dealerships by the end of this month for test rides.

Buy the TVS iQube at just ₹ 85,000 from Flipkart

The TVS iQube electric scooter is being offered with a huge discount on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The 2.2 kW variant of the TVS iQube is generally priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom). However, as the year comes to an end this scooter is available on Flipkart for about ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). The offer is available from the 20th to 25th December.

