The Speed Twin 900 Phantom Black Aurum Gold, is listed at ₹10.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Speed Twin 900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Speed Twin 900 Phantom Black Aurum Gold is available in 3 colour options: Aluminium Silver-carnival Red-jet Black, Phantom Black-aurum Gold, Pure White-maui Blue-tangerine Orange.
The Speed Twin 900 Phantom Black Aurum Gold is powered by a 900 cc engine.
In the Speed Twin 900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X priced ₹9.1 Lakhs or the Brixton Cromwell 1200 priced ₹7.84 Lakhs.
The Speed Twin 900 Phantom Black Aurum Gold has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.