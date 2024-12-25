What is the on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mumbai? The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Mumbai is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 71,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mumbai is Rs. 20,112.