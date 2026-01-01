hamburger icon
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Right View
1/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front View
2/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Right View
3/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Top View
4/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Left View
5/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/7

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange

11.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Key Specs
Engine900 cc
View all Speed Twin 900 specs and features

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Prices

The Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange, is listed at ₹11.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Mileage

All variants of the Speed Twin 900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Colours

The Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange is available in 3 colour options: Aluminium Silver-carnival Red-jet Black, Phantom Black-aurum Gold, Pure White-maui Blue-tangerine Orange.

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Engine and Transmission

The Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange is powered by a 900 cc engine.

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed Twin 900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Brixton Cromwell 1200 X priced ₹9.1 Lakhs or the Brixton Cromwell 1200 priced ₹7.84 Lakhs.

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Specs & Features

The Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Price

Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange

₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,21,300
RTO
81,704
Insurance
33,866
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,36,870
EMI@24,436/mo
Close

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Wheelbase
1435 mm
Height
1115 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
777 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree firing order
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, 120 mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Pure White Maui Blue Tangerine Orange EMI
EMI21,992 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,23,183
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,23,183
Interest Amount
2,96,349
Payable Amount
13,19,532

Triumph Speed Twin 900 other Variants

Speed Twin 900 Phantom Black Aurum Gold

₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,71,300
RTO
77,704
Insurance
33,081
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,085
EMI@23,258/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Speed Twin 900 Aluminium Silver Carnival Red Jet Black

₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,71,300
RTO
77,704
Insurance
33,081
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,085
EMI@23,258/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

