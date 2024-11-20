HT Auto

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X On Road Price in Bangalore

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Right View
1/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Front Left View
2/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Headlight View
3/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Cooling System View
4/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Engine View
5/13
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Exhaust View
View all Images
6/13
9.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Cromwell 1200 X Price in Bangalore

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 10.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD₹ 10.26 Lakhs
...Read More

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,10,000
RTO
80,800
Insurance
35,035
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
10,25,835
EMI@22,049/mo
Close

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X Alternatives

Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cromwell 1200 Price in Bangalore
Triumph Speed Twin 900

Triumph Speed Twin 900

8.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed Twin 900 Price in Bangalore

    Brixton News

    The four motorcycles will be manufactured at a newly built plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
    Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
    20 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has launched the Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200 X in India. While bookings are open for a nominal amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999, deliveries will begin in January 2025.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
    19 Nov 2024
    The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has been launched in India and both models will be manufactured locally. The range starts with the Crossfire 500X cafe racer that is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.74 lakh.
    Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
    19 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that, in association with KAW Veloce Motors, has launched four motorcycles in India. These motorcycles will be locally manufactured, with deliveries slated to start from January 2025.
    Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
    18 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has announced four motorcycles for India that will be launched this year
    Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
    24 Apr 2024
    Videos

    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
    18 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
    17 Jan 2025
    The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025
    E Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric car, debuts at Auto Expo 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 X FAQs

    The on-road price of Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD in Bangalore is Rs. 10.26 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD in Bangalore amount to Rs. 80,800, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Brixton Cromwell 1200 X in Bangalore is Rs. 20,800.
    The insurance charges for Brixton Cromwell 1200 X STD in Bangalore are Rs. 35,035, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

