Nitin Gadkari sees India becoming the world’s largest auto market in 7 years

Speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) annual conference, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, outlined an ambitious goal to position India as the world's leading automobile market within the next seven years. He mentioned, "technology for life" is the government's vision and that technology-driven innovation, research, and transformation will be central to India's growth strategy.

Market ambition

Addressing the industry body, Gadkari described the scale of the challenge but maintained that the target is within reach. India has already moved up the global rankings, overtaking Japan to become the third-largest automobile market in recent months. The United States and China continue to hold the top two positions by a wide margin. "This is difficult, but it is possible," he said.

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Industry growth so far

The sector’s expansion over the past decade was highlighted as a key foundation for future growth.

"In 2014, the size of our automobile industry was around ₹7 lakh crore. Today, it has grown to ₹22 lakh crore," he said. The industry now supports around 4.5 crore jobs and remains one of the largest contributors to GST collections as well as exports.

Technology focus

Gadkari stressed that new technologies will drive the next phase of growth. He pointed to developments in electric mobility, hydrogen-powered vehicles and alternative fuels, noting that these areas have already begun reshaping the market.

"There are many such ideas, and that is why ‘technology for life’ is our vision. It is the biggest asset for the country's future, and it is very much achievable," he said.

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Lowering logistics costs

Efforts to reduce transportation expenses are also part of the strategy. Gadkari cited the expansion of inland waterways and encouraged industries to move bulk goods through rivers.

"If you transport by road, it costs around ₹10; by rail, it costs around ₹6; but by waterways, it costs just ₹1," he said. He added that countries in Europe have long benefited from integrated river and port systems.

Sustainable construction

The use of recycled materials in infrastructure projects is another focus area. Steel slag, once treated as waste, is now being used in road construction after testing. Around 80 lakh tonnes of such material have already been utilised in projects including the Dwarka Expressway and key highway stretches.

Exports in focus

Gadkari said expanding exports will be essential for India to move ahead of larger markets. "If India wants to become a global leader and a strong economy, we must increase automobile exports and aim to become number one globally," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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