Youdha rolls out 1,000th ePod electric three-wheeler

Youdha, a brand of Zuperia Auto Private Limited, has rolled out its 1,000th ePod electric three-wheeler, meant for a commercial last-mile mobility business solution. The EV maker has stated that this comes as a major milestone for the brand, as it aims to expand its cargo and passenger EV portfolio, strengthen its dealer and service network, and deepen its presence across key markets. Youdha also stated that it is looking to enter the Southern India market while gradually exploring opportunities beyond India.

Speaking on the 1000th ePod electric three-wheeler rollout, Ayush Lohia, CEO of Youdha, said, “The rollout of our 1,000th ePod marks an important milestone for Youdha and gives us the confidence to accelerate our next phase of growth." He also said that the company sees electric three-wheelers becoming a major part of India’s last-mile mobility ecosystem, driven not only by sustainability but also by better operating economics for businesses and individual vehicle owners.

“We have reached this milestone because of the trust and support of our customers, dealers, financiers and the entire Youdha team. We are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and helped us reach this milestone. Going forward, we will expand our portfolio across cargo and passenger applications, strengthen our presence in key markets and widen our dealer and service network. We are also looking to enter the Southern India market while gradually exploring opportunities beyond India. The first 1,000 ePods are not the destination; they are the foundation for the scale we aim to build in the coming years," he further added.

The EV company’s growth strategy is currently centred on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening its distribution and service network, and building long-term relationships with customers and channel partners.

The electric three-wheelers in India are finding an increasing level of footprint, amid the rising demand for last-mile mobility in both commercial and passenger segments.

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