Steelbird targets record 1.2 crore helmets in FY2026-27 as aftermarket demand rises

Steelbird Hi-Tech India is targeting production of a record 1.2 crore helmets in financial year 2026-27, supported by strong aftermarket demand and an expected pick-up in purchases during the upcoming festival season.

The helmet maker said its aftermarket business grew 30% year-on-year during the first half of the financial year. Between April and September 2026, the company produced 56.21 lakh helmets along with pannier boxes, putting it on track for another strong year of production.

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Steelbird needs only a modest increase in monthly production to hit target

The 1.2 crore production target translates to an average of 10 lakh helmets a month across the financial year. Steelbird's production during the first six months works out to an average of around 9.37 lakh units a month.

This means the company would need to increase its monthly production pace by only around 6.7% during the second half of the financial year to reach the targeted 1.2 crore helmets, assuming the first-half production figure is used as the base.

The company expects the pace to strengthen further as the festive season approaches, a period that typically sees increased activity across the two-wheeler and automotive aftermarket.

Also Read : Steelbird Helmets SB-120 Launched in India at ₹3,999

Aftermarket emerges as a key growth driver

While original equipment sales remain an important part of the helmet business, Steelbird's latest numbers highlight the growing importance of the aftermarket.

The company said its aftermarket business grew 30% during the first half of FY2026-27. This growth is being attributed to changing buying preferences among riders, with helmets increasingly being evaluated on factors such as design, comfort, features and technology in addition to basic safety requirements.

This shift gives manufacturers more scope to compete through product differentiation rather than relying only on price.

Steelbird said it has been expanding its aftermarket portfolio with new designs and products aimed at these changing preferences. The company sees this segment as an important opportunity as riders become more selective about the type of helmet they purchase.

Festival season could provide another boost

Steelbird expects the upcoming festival period to add further momentum to demand.

The second half of the financial year is particularly important for the company as it looks to build on the 56.21 lakh units produced during the April-September period. Even a moderate increase in the monthly production run rate could help Steelbird move closer to its annual target.

The company is also preparing to meet any increase in demand through its manufacturing capacity and expanded retail network.

Steelbird plans major expansion of retail network

Alongside higher production, Steelbird is also looking to significantly increase its direct retail presence.

Its exclusive Steelbird Rider Shopee network currently stands at 390 outlets. The company plans to expand this to 1,000 outlets, which would mean adding around 610 stores to its existing network.

The expansion is aimed at taking Steelbird's helmets and riding products closer to consumers through dedicated retail outlets. For the company, the larger network could also provide greater visibility for its growing aftermarket portfolio.

Safety remains central as helmet buying evolves

Steelbird Managing Director Rajeev Kapur said the Indian helmet market is undergoing a change, with consumers increasingly looking for a combination of safety, styling, comfort, technology and value.

For manufacturers, this creates an opportunity to introduce products at different price points and with different feature combinations while continuing to focus on safety and quality.

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