TVS Racing International Championship makes European debut at Misano

TVS Motor Company has expanded the footprint of its international motorcycle racing programme with the European debut of the TVS Racing International Championship (TRIC) at the Misano World Circuit in Italy.

The Italy round was held from October 2 to 4, 2026, and brought together 14 riders representing 12 nationalities across four continents. The competitors raced on a race-prepared version of the TVS Apache RR 310, marking the first time TRIC has been held in Europe.

TRIC expands to Europe

The addition of Italy marks a new phase for TRIC, which began as an Asia-focused championship in 2022. The series has previously been conducted across markets including Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia, covering five rounds across four countries. With the Misano round, TVS Racing has extended the championship beyond Asia and into one of Europe's most established motorcycle racing markets.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Premium Business at TVS Motor Company, said that taking TRIC to Europe represents an important step in the company's international racing programme. He described the expansion as an example of TVS Racing's "Track to Road" philosophy, with racing technology and expertise developed in India being taken to international markets.

The event was also supported by Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) and the Federazione Motociclistica Italiana (FMI), with the Misano circuit providing the setting for the European round.

14 riders from 12 countries compete

The 2026 TRIC Italy round featured a diverse international grid, with 14 racers representing countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The line-up included Indian riders Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Vishwanath and Rakhsith Srihari Dave, alongside competitors from Malaysia, Spain, Colombia, South Africa, Portugal, Thailand, Nicaragua, Vietnam, Mexico, Italy and Korea.

Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310

The competitors used the race-optimised TVS Apache RR 310, which has been developed with a focus on higher performance and circuit riding.

The motorcycle features a more aggressive aerodynamic package, increased power and revised riding dynamics compared to the production motorcycle. TVS Racing has continued to develop the machine through its international racing programme, with the bike achieving several performance milestones in recent years.

At Thailand's Chang International Circuit in 2023, the race-spec Apache RR 310 recorded a top speed of 215.9 kmph along with a lap time of 1:49:74. In 2024, it achieved a top speed of 216 kmph and improved the lap record at the same circuit to 1:48:44. The motorcycle also recorded a 2:20:80 lap time at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit.

Apache crosses 7 million customers globally

The internationalisation of TRIC comes as TVS continues to expand the global presence of its motorcycle business. The TVS Apache range has now crossed the seven million customer mark worldwide and is sold across multiple international markets.

The company has also built an active global owner community around the Apache brand. The TVS Apache Owners Group (AOG) has more than 500,000 members, bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts through rides, events and other activities.

TVS Motor currently has a presence in more than 90 international markets, with the company looking to grow its motorcycle portfolio through new products, premium offerings and increased focus on technology and engineering.

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