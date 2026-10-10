Uttar Pradesh to add 1,725 electric buses across 18 cities under 12-year contracts

Uttar Pradesh government has approved 1,725 air-conditioned electric buses for 18 cities under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 9.

This project is set to involve private operators running the buses under 12-year contracts, with the state government retaining control over passenger fares. Fleets will comprise 9-metre and 12-metre buses and will be supported by subsidies and infrastructure provided by local authorities.

Lucknow and Kanpur get largest allocations

Lucknow and Kanpur will get 300 buses each, followed by Varanasi with 250 and Gorakhpur with 150. Agra, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Noida, including Jewar, will get 100 buses each.

Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya and Prayagraj will receive 50 buses. Aligarh, Firozabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Jhansi will each get 25 buses. The rollout is intended to expand urban public transport and improve commuter access to air-conditioned services.

Private operators handle operations

Under the GCC model, private operators will purchase the buses, arrange charging infrastructure, deploy drivers and technical staff, and manage operations and maintenance. They will be selected through a tendering process and paid fees linked to prescribed performance standards.

Municipal corporations and the Noida Authority will provide land free of cost, wherever required, for constructing bus depots. The state expects private participation to reduce its financial burden while improving punctuality, operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction. Competition among operators could also encourage the adoption of newer technologies.

Subsidies for electric bus procurement

The scheme provides a subsidy of ₹40 lakh for each 12-metre electric bus and ₹35 lakh for each 9-metre bus. Uttar Pradesh government also plans to prioritise buses manufactured within the state under the Transport Department's procurement policy.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: