HT Auto
search icon
Hyundai Venue EV Front Right Side
UPCOMING

HYUNDAI Venue EV

Exp. Launch on 15 Apr 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
12 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

About Hyundai Venue EV

Venue EV Launch Date

The Hyundai Venue EV is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025.

Venue EV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 Lakhs* Onwards.

Venue EV Seating Capacity

The Hyundai Venue EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/

Hyundai Venue EV Images

Hyundai Venue EV Image 1
Vehicle Review Contest

Hyundai Venue EV Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeFWD

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Hyundai News

The electric compact SUV segment currently has four options - Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price, battery pack and range compared
6 Feb 2025
Second-generation Hyundai Venue will come carrying a host of design changes inside out over the current model.
New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India. Should you wait or not
5 Feb 2025
Electric cars in India under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh promising a range of more than 300 kilometres on a full charge include models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 6 among others.
Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under 25 lakh in India promising a range of over 300 km
4 Feb 2025
Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor launched the Creta EV on January 17 at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a range of up to 473 kms in a single charge.
With Creta EV, Hyundai Motor aims 20% market share in electric vehicle segment in India
29 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hyundai Creta Electric in mind? Here's what each of the variant of the EV has to offer
29 Jan 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Hyundai Venue EV FAQs

The Hyundai Venue EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs.
The Hyundai Venue EV is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Hyundai Venue EV faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details