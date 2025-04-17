Hyundai Inster wins 2025 World Electric Vehicle title at World Car Awards

The Hyundai Inster, the Korean carmaker’s smallest electric vehicle has been honored with 2025 World Electric Vehicle at the World Car Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year that a model from Hyundai Motor Company has led one or more categories in the World Car Awards.

Previously, Ioniq 5 N won the 2024 World Performance Car title, and Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 achieved triple victories in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Jose Munoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, attributes the car's appeal to its design, driving dynamics, range, and user-friendly technology features. Hyundai also pointed to the broader success of its global vehicle lineup as a reflection of the collective efforts across its operations.

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Inster measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width, and 1,575 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The Hyundai Inster claims to come offering headroom of 987 mm with sunroof and 1,028 mm of headroom with a standard roof. The SUV will get wheels with sizes ranging between 15-inch and 17-inch. Also, the Inster promises a 280 litre boot storage capacity.

Hyundai Inster: Battery packs

The Hyundai Inster micro electric SUV is available in two different battery pack options. While the standard model will be equipped with a 42 kWh battery pack, the long-range version will get a 49 kWh battery pack. The standard model will churn out 95 bhp peak power, while the LR variant promises 113 bhp maximum power.

Both variants generate 147 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV will come promising up to 355 km range on a single charge. The OEM claims the EV will get a 120 kW DC fast charger, capable of replenishing the battery charge level from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The EV gets an 11 kW on-board charger as standard and also provides an optional battery heating system along with a high-efficiency heat pump.

Hyundai Inster: Features

The Hyundai Inster is a feature-packed electric micro SUV that gets twin 10.25-inch digital displays inside the cabin adding a futuristic look. While one display serves as the touchscreen infotainment system, the other acts as the instrument cluster. The Hyundai Inster also comes with a navigation system and wireless charging capabilities. Other features onboard the electric SUV include 64-colour LED ambient lighting, a one-touch sunroof, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch (NFC) accessibility. The SUV gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing it to power external devices at 110V/220V. The EV can also charge electric bicycles, scooters, and camping equipment.

