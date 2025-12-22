From Venue to XEV 9S: 7 SUVs launched in 2025 that reshaped India’s SUV landscape

The Indian SUV market saw one of its most eventful years in 2025, with manufacturers across all segments rolling out models that did more than just add volume. From feature-rich compact SUVs and advanced luxury offerings to game-changing EVs, these models have played a key role in shifting buyer expectations by raising the bar on performance, safety, and on-board tech. Here’s a closer look at our picks for the seven SUVs launched in India in 2025 that have innovated within their respective segments: