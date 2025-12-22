From Venue to XEV 9S: 7 SUVs launched in 2025 that reshaped India’s SUV landscape
- From mass-market compact SUVs to luxury flagships and electric game-changers, here are seven SUVs launched in India in 2025 that truly redefined their segments.
The Indian SUV market saw one of its most eventful years in 2025, with manufacturers across all segments rolling out models that did more than just add volume. From feature-rich compact SUVs and advanced luxury offerings to game-changing EVs, these models have played a key role in shifting buyer expectations by raising the bar on performance, safety, and on-board tech. Here’s a closer look at our picks for the seven SUVs launched in India in 2025 that have innovated within their respective segments:
Hyundai Venue (2025): ₹7.90-15.69 lakh
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Redefined the sub-4m SUV segment with unmatched tech, amenities, and powertrain options for its price. It comes with a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, ventilated seats, and a diesel-automatic option.
Maruti Victoris: ₹10.49-19.98 lakh
Engine1,462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Stands out with a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, Level-2 ADAS, and gesture-controlled powered tailgate, making it the most feature-rich compact SUV at its price point.
Tata Sierra: ₹11.49-21.29 lakh
Engine1,497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Revived after two decades, the Sierra brings a neo-retro exterior that sits on a new ARGOS platform with improved safety, petrol and diesel engine options, and off-roading capability via the Super Glide Suspension.
BMW X3 (2025): ₹71.20-73.10 lakh
Engine1,995 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Offers a compelling mix of luxury, performance, and modern tech, alongside a refreshed design. It sits on a new platform and brings cutting-edge interiors with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300: ₹2.16-2.25 cr
Engine3,346 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Builds on the long-running nameplate with major upgrades culminating in a new platform for more rigidity and weight savings, enhanced off-road prowess with Multi-Terrain Select, and premium interiors with soft-touch materials and supple leather upholstery.
Tata Harrier EV: ₹21.49-30.23 lakh
Speed180 kmph
India’s first all-wheel-drive electric SUV, it offers dual-motor AWD, a 65–75 kWh battery, up to 14.5-inch touchscreen, ADAS, and a range that sets it apart in the premium EV segment.
Mahindra XEV 9S:
Speed202 kmph
An all-electric 7-seater SUV with a claimed range of up to 679 km, triple-screen cabin, panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS, making it a game-changer in the EV SUV space.
