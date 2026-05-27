Three small EVs I would buy in 2026 to avoid rising fuel costs

1 MG Comet EV

Engine 17.3 kWh cc Speed 100 kmph View Offers View More Details

The two-door microcar from MG, the Comet EV, is the smallest car on the list. The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the MG Comet EV offers a maximum range of approximately 230 km. The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. In addition to that, the Comet EV boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with the range going all the way up to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the MG Comet EV is offered with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which reduces the upfront cost to ₹4.99 lakh, with a battery rental of ₹3.20 per km.