Hyundai confirms mass-market electric SUV launch this financial year as EV charging network crosses 30,000 points

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has confirmed that it will enter the mass-market electric vehicle segment this financial year with the launch of a new electric SUV. The announcement comes alongside the company's latest update on its EV ecosystem, where it revealed that the myHyundai app now offers access to more than 30,000 charging points across the country.

The upcoming SUV will become Hyundai's first mainstream electric offering in India, expanding its EV portfolio beyond premium models such as the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5. It is expected to take on rivals including the Tata Nexon EV and other compact electric SUVs in the segment.

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Hyundai confirms new mass-market EV

As part of its roadmap for India, Hyundai said it plans to launch a new SUV EV within the current financial year. While the company has not disclosed the model name or specifications, the new EV is expected to be positioned below the Creta Electric and target buyers looking for a more affordable electric SUV.

The announcement aligns with Hyundai's strategy to strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing electric passenger vehicle market with locally relevant products.

Compact electric SUV spotted testing

The official confirmation follows multiple sightings of a heavily camouflaged Hyundai electric SUV undergoing testing on Indian roads. Spy photographs indicate the model will feature compact SUV proportions, a tall stance, connected LED lighting, aerodynamic alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

Although Hyundai has not confirmed its identity, reports suggest the new EV could borrow elements from the global Inster EV while being extensively localised for Indian customers.

Also Read : Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years

Hyundai expands EV charging ecosystem

Alongside the product announcement, Hyundai revealed that the myHyundai app now provides access to more than 30,000 EV charging points across India through partnerships with multiple Charge Point Operators (CPOs). According to the company, this is one of the country's largest integrated charging networks accessible through a single mobile application.

The charging platform is open to electric vehicles from all brands. Users can locate chargers, navigate to stations, reserve charging slots in advance and make digital payments directly through the app.

Hyundai says charging facilities are available within an average radius of 25 km across the country, allowing EV users to travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with greater confidence. The network also covers major highway corridors including Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru.

Proprietary charging network to grow

HMIL currently operates 183 DC fast-charging stations across 105 cities. The company plans to expand this proprietary network to 600 charging stations by 2030, covering key urban centres, highways and Hyundai dealerships.

The charging infrastructure supports charging speeds ranging from 60 kW to 240 kW. Importantly, all Hyundai-owned DC fast chargers are accessible to EVs from every brand through the myHyundai app.

According to the company, more than three lakh EV users have utilised Hyundai-owned charging stations through the app between January 2023 and June 2026. During this period, the network delivered over 50 lakh kWh of energy and helped avoid approximately 3.5 million kg of CO₂ emissions.

Hyundai betting big on India's EV future

Commenting on the development, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest catalysts for EV adoption in India. He added that Hyundai aims to make electric mobility practical and accessible by combining an expanding charging ecosystem with new electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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