Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Overview

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed plans to introduce a new compact electric SUV in India over the next two financial years. The announcement was made during the company’s FY25-26 investor call, where the brand also reiterated its broader roadmap of launching 26 products in India by FY2030.

The upcoming electric SUV will be one of two all-new SUVs planned for the Indian market, alongside a new midsize internal combustion SUV. Hyundai says both products are expected to contribute significantly towards the company’s next phase of growth and volume expansion in India.

Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Launch Date

Hyundai has confirmed that the compact electric SUV will arrive in India within the next two financial years. An exact launch timeline has not yet been disclosed.

Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Positioning

The upcoming Hyundai EV will be positioned in the compact SUV segment and is expected to target mainstream electric SUV buyers in India. It will serve as Hyundai’s first locally produced dedicated electric vehicle for the Indian market.

The SUV is likely to rival models such as the Tata Nexon EV and other compact electric SUVs in the growing mass-market EV segment.

Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Design

While Hyundai has not officially revealed the design yet, test mules spotted on Indian roads suggest that the SUV will feature a boxy stance and upright proportions. The styling appears to lean towards a modern SUV-focused silhouette rather than a crossover approach.

As with most recent Hyundai models, the electric SUV is expected to feature a contemporary lighting signature and a technology-focused design language.

Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Battery and Powertrain

Detailed technical specifications of the upcoming EV are yet to be disclosed. However, Hyundai has confirmed that it will be a dedicated electric vehicle developed specifically for India with localisation playing a major role in production and cost optimisation.

Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Rivals

The new Hyundai compact electric SUV is expected to compete against models such as the Tata Nexon EV and other upcoming mass-market electric SUVs in India. The segment has been witnessing increasing competition as manufacturers expand their locally developed EV portfolios.

Hyundai India Future Product Strategy

During the investor call, Hyundai confirmed that it plans to introduce 26 products in India by FY2030. The upcoming compact electric SUV forms part of the company’s long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in both the SUV and electric mobility segments.