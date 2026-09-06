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Four premium hatchbacks that I would buy in 2026 under 7 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 06 Sept 2026, 13:41 pm
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Four premium hatchbacks under 7 lakh in 2026 include the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, offering affordability, features and efficient petrol powertrains

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift
Four premium hatchbacks that I would buy in 2026 under ₹7 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift
Four premium hatchbacks that I would buy in 2026 under ₹7 lakh

Hatchbacks in the previous years used to be the most dominating category in India. However, SUVs have become the most famous category in the Indian market. While there are plenty of takers for SUVs in the Indian market, hatchbacks continue to be a popular category in the Indian market with premium hatchabacks having a significant share. Here are four premium hatchbacks I would buy in 2026 under 7 lakh:

1 Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
EMI starting at just
₹8,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Indian automaker Tata Motors also features two hatchbacks in its portfolio, namely the Tiago and the Altroz. The Altroz is its premium offering, which is also available under 10 lakh, with its appeal and features often being its biggest USP. Additionally, the Tata Altroz is the only hatchback on the list still available with a diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Tata Altroz has a starting ex-showroom price of 5.99 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starting at just
₹8,000/ month
Check Eligibility

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a completely new avatar with a new powertrain, which is a new Z12E, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The K12N four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is replaced, in order to give better fuel efficiency to the premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki’s stable. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno boasts an ex-showroom price of 6.09 lakh.

3 Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility

The Hyundai i20, much like the Tata Altroz, is a premium hatchback offering by the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at 5.99 lakh.

4 Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
EMI starting at just
₹8,800/ month
Check Eligibility

The Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback offering from Toyota, after the Etios Liva was discontinued. The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, owing to the partnership that Maruti and Toyota have. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K-Series engine (K12N) producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. The Toyota Glanza has a starting ex-showroom price of 6.73 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Sept 2026, 13:41 pm IST
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