Four premium hatchbacks that I would buy in 2026 under ₹7 lakh

Hatchbacks in the previous years used to be the most dominating category in India. However, SUVs have become the most famous category in the Indian market. While there are plenty of takers for SUVs in the Indian market, hatchbacks continue to be a popular category in the Indian market with premium hatchabacks having a significant share. Here are four premium hatchbacks I would buy in 2026 under ₹7 lakh:

1 Tata Altroz Tata Altroz EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Indian automaker Tata Motors also features two hatchbacks in its portfolio, namely the Tiago and the Altroz. The Altroz is its premium offering, which is also available under ₹10 lakh, with its appeal and features often being its biggest USP. Additionally, the Tata Altroz is the only hatchback on the list still available with a diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Tata Altroz has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno EMI starting at just ₹8,000/ month Check Eligibility The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a completely new avatar with a new powertrain, which is a new Z12E, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The K12N four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is replaced, in order to give better fuel efficiency to the premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki’s stable. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno boasts an ex-showroom price of ₹6.09 lakh.

3 Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 EMI starting at just ₹7,900/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai i20, much like the Tata Altroz, is a premium hatchback offering by the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹5.99 lakh.

4 Toyota Glanza Toyota Glanza EMI starting at just ₹8,800/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback offering from Toyota, after the Etios Liva was discontinued. The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, owing to the partnership that Maruti and Toyota have. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K-Series engine (K12N) producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. The Toyota Glanza has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.73 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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