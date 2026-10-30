Hyundai's upcoming sub-4m electric SUV likely to be called ‘Ioniq P’

Hyundai Motor India has trademarked the name Ioniq P, strengthening speculation that its upcoming mass-market electric vehicle could carry the globally recognised Ioniq badge. HT Auto found the trademark application listed on the RegisterKaro website.

The new model, internally known as HE1i, is expected to be a sub-4-metre electric car developed for the Indian market. However, Hyundai has not officially confirmed that Ioniq P will be its final name. Production is planned at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. The company is expected to rely heavily on locally sourced components to keep costs competitive, although imported battery cells will be used initially.

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New EV to expand Hyundai's portfolio

The upcoming electric car will be the next product after the recently launched Bayon. According to multiple media reports, the Ioniq P name reportedly came up during Hyundai Motor India's Q3 2026 earnings conference call, although company officials did not explicitly confirm its connection with the HE1i project. The trademark filing adds weight to the reports but does not establish the name of the production model.

Platform, battery and expected features

The HE1i is expected to use Hyundai's E-GMP (K) architecture, which also supports the Inster electric car sold in international markets. The India-bound model could offer two battery options, catering to standard-range and long-range needs.

The Inster is available globally with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery packs, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 355 km. Hyundai has not disclosed whether the Indian model will use the same configurations or confirmed its performance figures. Despite its focus on affordability, the EV is expected to pack features such as the Pleos Connect infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS.

Expected rivals

Hyundai currently sells the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5 in India. A smaller, more affordable EV would give the company access to a wider customer base and help increase the contribution of electric vehicles to its overall sales. Once launched, it is expected to compete with electric models such as the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

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