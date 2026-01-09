Flush door handles bringing fatal risks? US lawmakers propose new safety rules

HT Auto
By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2026, 09:20 am
  A US lawmaker has introduced a bill seeking mandatory door releases in cars, citing safety risks linked to electronic door systems.

Tesla Model 3
A Tesla electric vehicle with flush-mounted door handles, a design now facing increased scrutiny from US lawmakers over emergency escape safety.
Tesla Model 3
A Tesla electric vehicle with flush-mounted door handles, a design now facing increased scrutiny from US lawmakers over emergency escape safety.
Concerns over electronically operated car doors have reached the US Congress, with a new bill seeking to make manual door releases mandatory in future vehicles after a series of deadly incidents linked to power failures.

Introduced by Robin Kelly, Illinois Democratic Representative, the proposed legislation targets cars that rely on electric door mechanisms. The bill would require manufacturers to install a clearly labelled mechanical latch that passengers can easily locate and operate during emergencies. It also mandates a way for first responders to access vehicles when electrical systems shut down.

The proposal highlights the growing issues over modern door designs that can become unusable following crashes, fires or battery failures, particularly in electric vehicles.

Also Read : China’s BYD Outsells Tesla in Europe’s Two Biggest EV Markets

Deaths and injuries raise alarm

Investigations by Bloomberg have documented multiple cases in which vehicle occupants or rescuers were unable to open doors after collisions, with power to the vehicle cut off. At least 15 deaths have been linked to a dozen such incidents involving Tesla vehicles that crashed and caught fire.

The reports also revealed that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk continued to push for electronic door systems despite internal safety concerns being raised.

“When drivers and passengers are trapped inside their own cars because of power loss, that’s not progress—it’s a design failure," Kelly said in a statement referencing the findings.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. However, a senior company executive said last year that the automaker is working on redesigning its door handles.

Also Read : Sony–Honda’s Afeela electric SUV prototype debuts at CES 2026: What we know so far

SAFE Exit Act heads to Capitol Hill

The proposed law, called the Securing Accessible Functional Emergency Exit Act, or SAFE Exit Act, will be discussed on January 13 during a hearing before a House Energy and Commerce Committee panel, which oversees automotive safety issues.

If passed, the bill would give regulators two years to frame and enforce new rules. Its prospects remain uncertain, as it is unclear how much bipartisan backing the proposal has at this stage.

Regulators already circling

US safety regulators have already begun examining electronic door systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year into door failures in certain Tesla Model Y SUVs. More recently, it launched another probe into emergency door releases in some Model 3 vehicles after complaints that the releases were difficult to find and poorly marked.

Similar concerns are surfacing overseas. Chinese transport authorities have proposed stricter safety standards for flush-mounted electronic door handles, following fatal accidents involving electric vehicles, including models produced by Xiaomi.

Tesla has maintained that its vehicles unlock doors automatically in the event of a serious crash. The company recently updated its website to state that hazard lights are activated and doors unlock to assist emergency access after major collisions.

As electric vehicles become more complex, the SAFE Exit Act signals that lawmakers may be drawing a line between futuristic design and basic escape safety, reviving the case for simple mechanical backups in an increasingly digital car.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2026, 09:20 am IST
TAGS: ev electric vehicles

