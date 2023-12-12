In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
