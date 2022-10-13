HT Auto
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100

Keeway SR125 is the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up. It is powered by a 125 cc engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 13:11 PM
Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway India recently entered the Indian market with six two-wheelers and now they have launched another motorcycle, called SR125. It is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Keeway's line-up. SR125 costs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three colour options, White, Black and Red. There are no direct rivals to the SR125. But 1.19 lakh is a lot of money for a motorcycle that is essentially a commuter motorcycle.

How does Keeway SR125 look?

In terms of design language, the SR125 looks like a scrambler. It has block-pattern tyres, a ribbed seat, a small circular headlamp and a retro-looking fuel tank. The spoked rims, circular tail lamp and turn indicators add to the retro charm.

(Also read: 2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins)

What features does Keeway SR125 offers?

The feature list is quite short for the Keeway SR125. There is a digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lamp, side stand with built-in engine cut-off switch, combi-braking system and a hazard switch.

What are the underpinnings used by Keeway SR125?

Suspension duties on the SR125 are performed by telescopic forks with 128 mm of travel. The rear suspension is telescopic coil springs that are oil damped and have 29 mm of travel. There is 5-step adjustability also. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 210 mm disc at the rear. Keeway is using 17-inch spoked wheels for the front and rear. The tyre sizes measure 110/70 and 130/70. 

What are the specs of Keeway SR125?

Keeway is using a 125 cc, air-cooled engine that does get fuel-injection. It produces 9.7 hp of max power at 9,000 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission and uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel. 

 

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Keeway SR125
