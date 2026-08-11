Keeway Sixties 300i Key Specs
- Engine278.2 cc
- Mileage27.4 kmpl
- Power18.95 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque23.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight146 kg
Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at Rs. 3.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Keeway Sixties 300i is available in 1 variant - STD.
Keeway Sixties 300i comes in three colour options: Matte Grey, Matte Light Blue, Matte White.
Keeway Sixties 300i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Keeway Sixties 300i rivals are Keeway Vieste 300, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.
Keeway Sixties 300i comes with a mileage of 27.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway Sixties 300i
|Rs. 3.13 LakhsOnwards
|278.2 cc
|18.95 PS
|23.5 Nm
|Scooters
|146 Kg
|2080 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Keeway Vieste 300
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|278.2 cc
|18.95 PS
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|147 Kg
|1950 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Sixties 300iVSVieste 300
|Yamaha AEROX-E
|Rs. 2.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|139 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Sixties 300iVSAEROX-E
|TVS X
|Rs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|11 kW
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sixties 300iVSX
Keeway Sixties 300i is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Keeway Sixties 300i is praised for its stunning retro design, powerful engine, and premium build, but criticized for high costs, stiff suspension, and limited storage.
|Max Power
|18.95 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|23.5 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|27.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|278.2 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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