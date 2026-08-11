Keeway Sixties 300i Price:

Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at Rs. 3.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway Sixties 300i?

The Keeway Sixties 300i is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway Sixties 300i colour options?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes in three colour options: Matte Grey, Matte Light Blue, Matte White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i rivals are Keeway Vieste 300, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.

What is the mileage of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes with a mileage of 27.4 kmpl (Company claimed).