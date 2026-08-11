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KEEWAY Sixties 300i

₹3.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway Sixties 300i Price:

Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at Rs. 3.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway Sixties 300i?

The Keeway Sixties 300i is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway Sixties 300i colour options?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes in three colour options: Matte Grey, Matte Light Blue, Matte White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i rivals are Keeway Vieste 300, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.

What is the mileage of Keeway Sixties 300i?

Keeway Sixties 300i comes with a mileage of 27.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Keeway Sixties 300i Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    278.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    27.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.95 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    23.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    146 kg
View All Sixties 300i SpecsView specs icon

Keeway Sixties 300i Variants

Keeway Sixties 300i price starts at ₹ 3.13 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Sixties 300i STD
₹3.13 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Keeway Sixties 300i Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launches Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles, enabling E85 compatibility and promoting India's flex-fuel mobility.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector anticipates challenges from the escalating Middle East conflict, potentially disrupting growth despite record April sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
India's commercial vehicle industry is set to reach 12.4 lakh units in FY27, driven by domestic demand and infrastructure spending.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Indian automakers delay shipments to the MENA region due to escalating war tensions, increasing freight costs, and shipping challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jan 2026
Concerns over electric car doors have led Congress to propose mandatory manual releases after deadly incidents linked to power failures.Read Full Story

Keeway Sixties 300i Visual Comparison

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Keeway Sixties 300i comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i image
Rs. 3.13 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
278.2 cc18.95 PS23.5 NmScooters146 Kg2080 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Keeway Vieste 300Keeway Vieste 300 imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.795
278.2 cc18.95 PS22 NmScooters147 Kg1950 mmDiscDiscAlloySixties 300iVSVieste 300
Yamaha AEROX-EYamaha AEROX-E imageRs. 2.82 LakhsOnwards----Scooters139 kg1980 mmDiscDiscAlloySixties 300iVSAEROX-E
TVS XTVS X imageRs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards--11 kW-Scooters-----Sixties 300iVSX

Keeway Sixties 300i Images

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Keeway Sixties 300i Image 4
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Keeway Sixties 300i Image 6

Keeway Sixties 300i Colours

Keeway Sixties 300i is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Matte Grey
Matte Light Blue
Matte White
Matte grey

Keeway Sixties 300i Alternatives

Keeway Vieste 300

Keeway Vieste 300

2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
Sixties 300ivsVieste 300
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Sixties 300ivsAEROX-E
TVS X

TVS X

2.64 Lakhs
Sixties 300ivsX

Keeway Sixties 300i User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.9Design
4.4Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Keeway Sixties 300i User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Keeway Sixties 300i is praised for its stunning retro design, powerful engine, and premium build, but criticized for high costs, stiff suspension, and limited storage.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning retro design garners attention
  • check circle iconPowerful 278.2cc engine for brisk acceleration
  • check circle iconDual channel ABS ensures safe braking
  • check circle iconUnique bagger look attracts attention
  • check circle iconHigh build quality and vintage appeal

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price and maintenance costs
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage capacity
  • warning iconSuspension feels firm on rough roads
  • warning iconFloorboard fuel cap gets warm
  • warning iconLow ground clearance causes scraping with pillion
Gorgeous classic runner
Hexagonal headlight design looks very distinct. Powerful 278.2cc engine feels premium on flyovers. High initial cost but justifies via rare exclusive road presence.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 20, 2026)
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Hard ride expensive
The engine pulls hard but suspension stiffness ruins lower speed urban comfort. Floorboard fuel inlet location is clumsy. Maintenance cost is high compared to typical daily scoots.
By: Prakash Deshmukh (Jul 20, 2026)
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Beastly daily commuter
Smooth performance combined with efficient liquid cooling system. Vintage body panels are unique and solid. 12 inch tubeless tyres offer confident high speed grip levels.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 20, 2026)
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Absolute style icon
Matte grey finish looks deeply professional and sporty. Engine is responsive right from lower speeds. Riding posture keeps shoulders relaxed. High grade build standard.
By: Gopal Khandelwal (Jul 20, 2026)
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Mind blowing premium ride
Exceptional power and vintage presence! The CVT automatic behaves predictably. Dual channel ABS system offers high confidence levels on rainy roads. Highly recommended!
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 20, 2026)
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News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
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Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
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Keeway Sixties 300i Specifications and Features

Max Power18.95 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque23.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage27.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine278.2 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Sixties 300i specs and features

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