Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i Front Left Side
1/24
Keeway Sixties 300i Right Side View
2/24
Keeway Sixties 300i Left Side View
3/24
Keeway Sixties 300i Rear Left View
4/24
Keeway Sixties 300i Rear View
5/24
Keeway Sixties 300i Front Left View
6/24

Keeway Sixties 300i STD

3.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Keeway Sixties 300i Key Specs
Engine278.2 cc
Sixties 300i STD

Sixties 300i STD Prices

The Sixties 300i STD, is listed at ₹3.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sixties 300i STD Mileage

All variants of the Sixties 300i offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sixties 300i STD Colours

The Sixties 300i STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Grey, Matte Light Blue, Matte White.

Sixties 300i STD Engine and Transmission

The Sixties 300i STD is powered by a 278.2 cc engine.

Sixties 300i STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sixties 300i's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Keeway Vieste 300 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.25 Lakhs or the TVS X priced ₹2.64 Lakhs.

Sixties 300i STD Specs & Features

The Sixties 300i STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Keeway Sixties 300i STD Price

Sixties 300i STD

₹3.52 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,13,000
RTO
25,040
Insurance
13,953
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,51,993
EMI@7,566/mo
Keeway Sixties 300i STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2080 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
146 Kg
Height
1170 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.59s
Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
75 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Keeway Sixties 300i STD EMI
EMI6,809 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,16,793
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,16,793
Interest Amount
91,754
Payable Amount
4,08,547

Keeway Sixties 300i other Variants

Sixties 300i Matte Grey

₹3.37 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
23,920
Insurance
13,718
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,36,638
EMI@7,236/mo
Sixties 300i Matte Light Blue

₹3.78 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,000
RTO
29,900
Insurance
17,820
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,77,720
EMI@8,119/mo
Sixties 300i Matte White

₹3.78 Lakhs On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,000
RTO
29,900
Insurance
17,820
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,77,720
EMI@8,119/mo
View all specs and features

