In 2023 Keeway Sixties 300i or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Sixties 300i engine makes power and torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour.
The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl.
X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
