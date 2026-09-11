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KEEWAY Vieste 300

₹2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Keeway Vieste 300 Price:

Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at Rs. 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway Vieste 300?

The Keeway Vieste 300 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway Vieste 300 colour options?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 rivals are Keeway Sixties 300i, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.

What is the mileage of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes with a mileage of 21.56 kmpl (Company claimed).

Keeway Vieste 300 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    278.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21.56 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.95 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    22 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    147 kg
View All Vieste 300 SpecsView specs icon

Keeway Vieste 300 Variants

Keeway Vieste 300 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Vieste 300 STD
₹3.02 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Keeway Vieste 300 Latest Updates

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Keeway Vieste 300 Visual Comparison

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Keeway Vieste 300 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway Vieste 300
Keeway Vieste 300 image
Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.795
278.2 cc18.95 PS22 NmScooters147 Kg1950 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Keeway Sixties 300iKeeway Sixties 300i imageRs. 3.13 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
278.2 cc18.95 PS23.5 NmScooters146 Kg2080 mmDiscDiscAlloyVieste 300VSSixties 300i
Yamaha AEROX-EYamaha AEROX-E imageRs. 2.82 LakhsOnwards----Scooters139 kg1980 mmDiscDiscAlloyVieste 300VSAEROX-E
TVS XTVS X imageRs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards--11 kW-Scooters-----Vieste 300VSX

Keeway Vieste 300 Images

Keeway Vieste 300 Image 1
Keeway Vieste 300 Image 2
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Keeway Vieste 300 Image 4
Keeway Vieste 300 Image 5
Keeway Vieste 300 Image 6

Keeway Vieste 300 Colours

Keeway Vieste 300 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Matte Black
Matte Blue
Matte White
Matte black

Keeway Vieste 300 Alternatives

Keeway Sixties 300i

Keeway Sixties 300i

3.13 Lakhs
Vieste 300vsSixties 300i
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Vieste 300vsAEROX-E
TVS X

TVS X

2.64 Lakhs
Vieste 300vsX

Keeway Vieste 300 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Keeway Vieste 300 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Keeway Vieste 300 is praised for its premium design, smooth performance, and advanced features, though users mention high maintenance costs, limited storage space, and cramped seating for taller riders.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPremium styling and unique color options
  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance with quick acceleration
  • check circle iconAdvanced features like keyless ignition and heated grips
  • check circle iconSuperior ride quality with dual channel ABS
  • check circle iconHighway stability and powerful mid-range torque

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPrice is considered high by some users
  • warning iconLimited storage space for long trips
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs and long service wait times
  • warning iconFuel consumption could be better for city rides
  • warning iconCramped seating for taller riders
Best Choice
Offers distinct identity on Indian roads. Premium pricing justified by performance and equipment level.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 17, 2026)
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Liquid Cooled Top
Radiator fan cuts in silently when required. Never faces any power drop due to city traffic heating.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 17, 2026)
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Premium Commute
Mattes black color looks absolutely stealthy and aggressive. Build quality is rock solid throughout.
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 17, 2026)
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Tech Features
Heated handlebar grips kept my palms totally warm during recent hill station tour. Exceptional feature.
By: Anand Choubey (Jul 17, 2026)
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Great Instrument
The split layout showing analogs dials with central digital screen gives high end sports bike vibes.
By: Bhavesh Chouksey (Jul 17, 2026)
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Keeway Vieste 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.95 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque22 Nm
Mileage21.56 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine278.2 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Vieste 300 specs and features

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