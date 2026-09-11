Keeway Vieste 300 Price:

Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at Rs. 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway Vieste 300?

The Keeway Vieste 300 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway Vieste 300 colour options?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 rivals are Keeway Sixties 300i, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.

What is the mileage of Keeway Vieste 300?

Keeway Vieste 300 comes with a mileage of 21.56 kmpl (Company claimed).