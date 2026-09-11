Keeway Vieste 300 Key Specs
- Engine278.2 cc
- Mileage21.56 kmpl
- Power18.95 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque22 Nm
- Kerb Weight147 kg
Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at Rs. 2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Keeway Vieste 300 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Keeway Vieste 300 comes in three colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte White.
Keeway Vieste 300 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 278.2 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Keeway Vieste 300 rivals are Keeway Sixties 300i, Yamaha AEROX-E, TVS X.
Keeway Vieste 300 comes with a mileage of 21.56 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway Vieste 300
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|278.2 cc
|18.95 PS
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|147 Kg
|1950 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Keeway Sixties 300i
|Rs. 3.13 LakhsOnwards
|278.2 cc
|18.95 PS
|23.5 Nm
|Scooters
|146 Kg
|2080 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vieste 300VSSixties 300i
|Yamaha AEROX-E
|Rs. 2.82 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|139 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vieste 300VSAEROX-E
|TVS X
|Rs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|11 kW
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vieste 300VSX
Keeway Vieste 300 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Keeway Vieste 300 is praised for its premium design, smooth performance, and advanced features, though users mention high maintenance costs, limited storage space, and cramped seating for taller riders.
|Max Power
|18.95 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|22 Nm
|Mileage
|21.56 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|278.2 cc
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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