Keeway Vieste 300 Specifications

Keeway Vieste 300 starting price is Rs. 2,99,000 in India. Keeway Vieste 300 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Keeway Vieste 300 Specs

Keeway Vieste 300 comes with 278.2 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Vieste 300 starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway Vieste 300 sits in the ...Read More

Keeway Vieste 300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matte White
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
1930 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
147 Kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-330.2 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-13, Rear :-130/70-13
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.80s
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63 mm
Max Torque
22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
278.2 cc
Engine Type
1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
75 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Keeway Vieste 300 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Honda Forza350

Honda Forza350

3 Lakhs Onwards
Keeway Sixties 300i

Keeway Sixties 300i

2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda ADV 350

Honda ADV 350

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
SYM Joymax Z 300

SYM Joymax Z 300

3.25 Lakhs Onwards
Keeway News

The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
The Keeway Iskia 125 is a retro-styled offering that takes on the Vespa 125 and the likes in Europe
Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125
16 Feb 2023
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
22 Dec 2022
Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
13 Oct 2022
Keeway Vieste 300 Variants & Price List

Keeway Vieste 300 price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Vieste 300 comes in 3 variants. Keeway Vieste 300 top variant price is ₹ 3.2 Lakhs.

Matte Blue
2.99 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Matte Black
3.1 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Matte White
3.2 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
