TVS X comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS X sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
TVS X comes in 1 variants.
₹2.5 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
140 Km
