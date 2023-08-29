HT Auto
TVS X Specifications

TVS X starting price is Rs. 2,49,990 in India. TVS X is available in 1 variant and
TVS X Specs

TVS X comes with Automatic transmission. The price of X starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS X sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

TVS X Specifications and Features

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
195 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6s
Range
140 Km
Max Speed
105 Kmph
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
11000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Front Suspension
Mono Shock
Rear Suspension
Telescopic
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10.2 Inch TFT
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

TVS X News

Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
29 Aug 2023
TVS X can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.
TVS X high-performance electric scooter launched: 5 things to know
25 Aug 2023
TVS X is a maxi-scooter whereas the S1 Pro is more of a traditional scooter.
TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared
24 Aug 2023
The TVS X is the new premium performance scooter and bookings begin on August 24 at midnight
TVS X performance electric scooter makes global debut, priced at 2.50 lakh
24 Aug 2023
Tesla has recalled a total of 1,377 cars for a potentially misaligned front camera issue.
Tesla recalls Model Y, Model S, and Model X over misaligned front cameras. Know more
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS X Variants & Price List

TVS X price starts at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS X comes in 1 variants. TVS X top variant price is ₹ 2.5 Lakhs.

STD
2.5 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
140 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

