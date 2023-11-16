Saved Articles

TVS X STD

2.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS X Key Specs
Max Speed105 Kmph
Range140 Km
X STD Latest Updates

X falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes,

  • Range: 140 Km
  • Max Speed: 105 Kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.8 kWh
    • ...Read More

    TVS X STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    105 Kmph
    140 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,49,990
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,49,990
    EMI@5,373/mo
    TVS X STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Saddle Height
    770 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-12, Rear :-100/80-12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    195 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Scooter Speed
    high
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    2.6s
    Range
    140 Km
    Max Speed
    105 Kmph
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Batteries
    1
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    11000 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Front Suspension
    Mono Shock
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Fast Charging Time
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes
    Geo Fencing
    Yes
    Charging Station Locater
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    10.2 Inch TFT
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3 Hours 40 Minutes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3.8 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ion
    TVS X STD EMI
    EMI4,836 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,24,991
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,24,991
    Interest Amount
    65,165
    Payable Amount
    2,90,156

    TVS X Alternatives

    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

    Joy e-bike Thunderbolt STD

    2.33 Lakhs Onwards
    2.33 Lakhs Onwards
    X vs Thunderbolt
    Joy e-bike Hurricane

    Joy e-bike Hurricane STD

    2.33 Lakhs
    2.33 Lakhs
    X vs Hurricane
    Joy e-bike Beast

    Joy e-bike Beast STD

    2.42 Lakhs Onwards
    2.42 Lakhs Onwards
    X vs Beast

