The X STD, is priced at ₹2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The X STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the X STD include the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.
The X STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Geo Fencing.