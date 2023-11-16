X falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, X falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Fast Charging Time and specs like: Range: 140 Km Max Speed: 105 Kmph Battery Capacity: 3.8 kWh ...Read MoreRead Less