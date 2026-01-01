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TVS X Front Right View
1/8
TVS X Left View
2/8
TVS X Rear Left View
3/8
TVS X Rear Right View
4/8
TVS X Rear View
5/8
TVS X Right View
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6/8

TVS X STD

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2.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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X STD

X STD Prices

The X STD, is priced at ₹2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X STD Range

The X STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X STD Colours

The X STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.

X STD Battery & Range

X STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the X STD include the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs and the Ather Energy Rizta priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.8 Lakhs.

X STD Specs & Features

The X STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Geo Fencing.

TVS X STD Price

X STD

₹2.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,63,880
Insurance
10,970
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,74,850
EMI@5,908/mo
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TVS X STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Additional Storage
19 L
Saddle Height
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
195 mm

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6s
Range
140 km
Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11 kW
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
7 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
19 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Geo Fencing
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10.2 Inch TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
4.44 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
TVS X STD EMI
EMI5,317 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,47,365
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,47,365
Interest Amount
71,645
Payable Amount
3,19,010

TVS X Alternatives

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
XvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
XvsRizta
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
XvsEC-06
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
+1
XvsS1 Pro 3 Gen

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