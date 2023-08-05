Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?

HT Auto
Chinese-owned Hungarian brand Keeway, part of the QJ Motor Group, has unveiled the new Vieste 300 XDV scooter for Europe, based on the Vieste 300 premium maxi scooter already on sale internationally and in India. What makes the Keeway Vieste 300 XDV different is that this is the brand’s first “adventure scooter" bringing more ruggedness to the offering. The Vieste 300 XDV gets visual and feature upgrades that give it a rugged look over its road-biased sibling.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM
The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
The Keeway Vieste XDV adventure maxi scooter gets the same underpinnings as the Vieste 300. But the styling has been upgraded with a broad and chunky front apron integrating the twin LED headlamps. There are anti-skid steel plates at the footrests, an exposed wide handlebar like that of a motorcycle and a larger LCD instrument console. Furthermore, the adventure scooter gets a single-piece stepped saddle and a grab rail at the rear with provisions to mount the luggage. The chunky cladding extends to the side panels to enhance that rugged look.

Also Read : Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices

The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV gets rugged bodywork but no long travel suspension
Power comes from the familiar 278 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 18.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The model is equipped with KYB USD front forks with 90 mm of travel and dual shock absorbers at the rear with 65 mm of travel. The scooter rides on 13-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. Braking performance comes from a 240 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear with J.Juan calipers. The seat height is an accessible 800 mm while the ground clearance is 160 mm.

Internationally, the Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is being offered in two colours - White and Blue. The adventure scooter segment is still a niche globally and the Vieste 300 XDV will compete against the Honda ADV350 that's on sale in several developed markets.

There’s no word on if the adventure scooter is being considered for the Indian market. Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) sells and distributes the Keeway models in India and it needs to be seen if the Hyderabad-based company will consider bringing the Vieste 300 XDV to the market. Do note the ADV scooter will command a premium considering the Vieste 300 retails at 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
It's either expired or it's incorrect.