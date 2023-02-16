Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125

Hungarian two-wheeler brand Keeway , owned by China’s Qianjiang Group offers a range of motorcycles and scooters with a prominent presence in Europe and Asia. The manufacturer has now expanded its range further with the launch of the Iskia 125 scooter in Europe, which takes the fight to the extremely popular Vespa 125 in the segment.

Keeway aims to capitalise on the growing popularity of retro-styled scooters not just in Europe but globally as well. While the Keeway Iskia 125 misses out on the legacy of the Vespa range, it makes do with quintessential retro styling reminiscent of the Vespa and Lambretta models. The square headlamp, curvaceous side panels and chrome garnish, all point towards the vintage theme. Adding to the look is the tan-finished leatherette upholstered seat. The chunky rear grab rail and exhaust cover get a brushed aluminium finish, while the 12-inch turbine alloy wheels further add a retro touch.

The Keeway Iskia 125 draws power from a 124.6 cc motor with 7.6 bhp but gets a low kerb weight at 107 kg

Power comes from the 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit. While the power figure may not seem great, the model is light at just 107 kg, which should give the scooter a good power-to-weight ratio. Other mechanical components include a telescopic front fork with 70 mm of travel with a single shock absorber at the rear with 40 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. On the feature front, the Keeway Iskia 125 gets LED lighting, a front glovebox, and an analogue instrument cluster with a digital readout.

Keeway is targeting A1 licence holders across Europe as well as buyers who would want a no-nonsense, simple-to-ride scooter in and around the city. That said, there’s no word if the Keeway Iskia 125 will make its way to the Indian market. Distributed by Hyderabad-based Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), Keeway arrived in the Indian market in 2022 with scooters like the Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i. The Iskia 125 would be a great addition to the lineup and also take the brand mainstream. The scooter though is an expensive proposition retailing at 2,390 Euros (approx. ₹2.11 lakh) in Europe.

