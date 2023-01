Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know

Hungarian two-wheeler major Keeway launched the all-new and much anticipated SR250 at ₹ 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival comes featuring a similar design as the existing SR125 roadster motorcycle. Here is a quick look.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

