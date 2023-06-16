Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) will commence deliveries of the Keeway SR 250 retro-styled motorcycle in the country on June 17, 2023. The Hyderabad-based two-wheeler company launched the SR 250 at the 2023 Auto Expo and the bike is finally ready for customer deliveries. AARI has also announced its plans to locally assemble the SR range in India by the end of the year.

The Keeway SR 250 is a rival to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 and will join its younger sibling - the Keeway SR 125 - in the market. The bike was launched at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In a bid to make the model more appealing. AARI has announced special initiatives including a lucky draw for the first 500 deliveries of the SR 250.

Also Read : Keeway SR 250 blends the best of retro and modern world

The Keeway SR 250 draws power from a 223 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.78 bhp and 16 Nm of peak torque. It weighs just 120 kg

Five lucky customers out of 500 will get 100 per cent cashback of the ex-showroom price. The company will also introduce the ‘My SR My Way’ platform allowing customers to personalise the SR 250 and SR 125 with custom colours. The platform will be available for new buyers from September 2023 onwards and will be on a made-to-order basis.

Furthermore, AARI is planning a range of accessories for the SR range including a front visor, bash plate, backrest, leg guard, saree guard, seat cover, fuel tank cover and handrails. An Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) will also be in place by September this year. This package will include discounts on engine oil, spares, accessories and labour charges (except accidental), as well as price protection labour rate revisions. Keeway motorcycles are sold through the same outlets as Benelli with the company having a network of 55 showrooms across the country.

Watch: Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know

The Keeway SR 250 is powered by a 223 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.78 bhp and 16 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The simple construction will appeal to buyers who like bikes of vintage nature. The SR 250 rides on 17-inch spoke wheels with telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear. The bike gets a 300 mm front disc with a 210 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read : Keeway K300N & K300 R prices reduced by up to ₹55,000. Check new prices

The Keeway SR 250 weighs just 120 kg, which should make for a decent power-to-weight ratio on the motorcycle. It also gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank. Other features include an LCD digital console, LED headlamp, dual-purpose tyres and stainless steel exhaust with a satin finish. The bike is available in three colours - Glossy White, Glossy Red and Glossy Black.

First Published Date: